Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 112 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

YMCA providing free meals for summer camp

YMCA

TUCSON (KVOA) — The YMCA of Southern Arizona has announced its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children ages 18 and under free of charge. 

To be eligible, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National Assistance Program, or benefits under the Food Distribution Program or Indian Reservations, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Meals will be provided at June 4 through June 28.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Triangle Y Ranch Camp at 34434 South Y Camp Road, Oracle, AZ, 85632, will be hosting the program.

