YMCA providing free meals for summer camp

TUCSON (KVOA) — The YMCA of Southern Arizona has announced its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children ages 18 and under free of charge.
To be eligible, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National Assistance Program, or benefits under the Food Distribution Program or Indian Reservations, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Meals will be provided at June 4 through June 28.
Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Triangle Y Ranch Camp at 34434 South Y Camp Road, Oracle, AZ, 85632, will be hosting the program.