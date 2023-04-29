 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

World record crowd watches England complete Grand Slam against France in Women's Six Nations

  • 0

When England's women first played at Twickenham in 2003, the crowd was scattered about the vast stadium, almost imperceptible in the pictures taken that day.

Twenty years later, in the latest historic occasion for women's rugby, a world record crowd of 58,498 supporters watched England win the Women's Six Nations by defeating France 38-33 in a thrilling finale at Twickenham, the home of English rugby union.

The previous record for a women's game was 42,579, set at the 2022 women's rugby World Cup final in New Zealand.

The win sealed England's Grand Slam -- a clean sweep of five victories from the tournament's five matches -- and marked an emotional farewell for head coach Simon Middleton after eight years at the helm.

"You couldn't wish for more than this. It's been an honor and privilege to do this job. I have been very lucky," Middleton told the BBC.

"The girls should be massively proud of what they are doing. I am so proud. To produce a game like that on a stage like this is everything that is good about the game. It's been incredible. It's a great learning experience that second half and they will continue to grow."

Despite early French pressure, England opened the scoring after 16 minutes on its first foray into the opposition 22, as Abby Dow escaped down the wing following a break from Helena Rowland.

And after that nerve-settler, England dominated for the rest of the first half, with a penalty try as well as tries from captain Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, Zoe Aldcroft making for a 33-0 halftime lead, while France wilted in the late April sunshine, with two of its players sent to the sin bin.

But the match was not quite settled yet. France emerged with intent after halftime and scored its first points of the game early in the second half as Emilie Boulard scampered over to spark a comeback that cut England's lead to five points by the end of the match.

Ultimately, however, it was too little too late -- France's last try arrived as the clock ticked into the red -- and England clung on for victory.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you