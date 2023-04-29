World record crowd watches England complete Grand Slam against France in Women's Six Nations

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima Counties. * TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&