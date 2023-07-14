 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, law enforcement source says

  • 0
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson. De Niro is seen here in January 2020 in Hollywood, California.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

(CNN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN Friday.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died age 19, according to an announcement from his mother Drena on social media earlier this month. No cause of death was shared.

The law enforcement source told CNN a woman named Sofia Marks was taken into custody on a charge of selling drugs to a minor. Marks has not been charged with murder, the source said. This is a “probable cause arrest” and the investigation is ongoing, according to the source. CNN is attempting to identify legal representation for Marks.

The Southern District of New York has taken over the case, the source said.

After her initial post announcing her son Leandro’s death, Drena de Niro later said in the comments section of the post “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this sh*t, my son is gone forever.”

Nearly 70,000 people in the US died of drug overdoses involving fentanyl in 2021, almost a fourfold increase over five years, according to a recent report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2021, about two-thirds of all overdose deaths involved the potent synthetic opioid, it found.

At the time of Leandro De Niro’s passing, his grandfather Robert De Niro expressed grief over the loss in a statement to CNN:

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this story.

