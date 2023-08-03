 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Will Smith says Steven Spielberg ‘sent a helicopter’ to convince him to star in ‘Men in Black’

Will Smith says Steven Spielberg ‘sent a helicopter’ to convince him to star in ‘Men in Black’

Will Smith is pictured here in 1997's 'Men in Black.'

 Columbia Pictures

(CNN) — Steven Spielberg went to great lengths to convince an initially apprehensive Will Smith to star in the 1997 sci-fi blockbuster “Men in Black.”

Appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock show “Hart to Hart” on Thursday, Smith said that Spielberg “sent a helicopter for me… to talk,” in order to convince him to take on the movie, which Spielberg executive produced.

“It landed at his house,” Smith said. “And he had me at ‘hello.’”

Smith told Hart that he met with the Oscar-winning director in a room inside his home that was adorned with posters for iconic Spielberg movies such as “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws,” which Smith joked he felt were intentionally present to “remind” him about who exactly he was saying “no” to.

He went on to share that Spielberg asked him point blank, “Tell me why you don’t want to do my movie.”

“I didn’t want to make two alien movies back-to-back,” Smith admitted, adding, “I didn’t want to go from ‘Independence Day’ to ‘Men in Black’ – I didn’t want to be the alien guy.”

Smith starred in “Independence Day,” a sci-fi/action movie about aliens invading Earth, alongside Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum in 1996.

“Men in Black” also has to do with aliens, telling the story of a covert intergalactic organization that monitors crimes committed by aliens or those that pose a threat to Earth.

Of course, Smith ultimately did end up taking on the role of Jay in “Men in Black” and credited his decision to feeling “protected” by Spielberg’s credibility.

Clearly, it was the right decision, as “Men In Black” became a supremely successful franchise spawning two sequels, as well as a fourth installment, “Men in Black: International” in 2019.

