Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona... East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 800 PM MST. * At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across northwest Cochise county. Radar estimates between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen over the past 45 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in drainages that feed into the San Pedro River near Benson and Saint David. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Benson, St. David and Mescal. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE