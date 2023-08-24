 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

  • 0
Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

Wells Fargo customers use the ATM at a bank branch on August 8 in San Bruno, California. More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system on August 24.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system Thursday, according to Downdetector, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards.

Downdetector is a platform that tracks various service outages and incidents on websites.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank told CNN in a statement.

A number of users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posted complaints about their accounts.

“There is an issue with our banking systems currently. Our technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience while we research this issue,” the bank tweeted in response to one such post.

“Currently, some Online Banking customers are unable to complete transfers or Zelle transactions within Online Banking,” the company tweeted in response to another.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo customers reported their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you