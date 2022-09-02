Windy start to the Labor Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our rain chances have just about dried up and we will see more sunshine and wind for Saturday to start off the long weekend.
Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible in Tucson tomorrow afternoon. Areas with higher elevations like Bisbee, Safford or Tombstone could see gusts as high as 40mph.
The winds will calm down a bit in the evening, but it will still be a tad breezy before midnight.
A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out for central or western Cochise county, but severe storms look unlikely.
High temperatures will also be staying around 100 degrees into next weekend, but nothing near record breaking is expected.
Plenty of warm air and sunshine will be here for the holiday weekend. Great conditions to get out to the pool or grill during the evening before the end of summer.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 100°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 74°
