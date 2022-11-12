Windy and cold conditions are returning to southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fantastic weekend continues Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 70's once again, but some strong winds will start to take over during the day.
The wind will be caused by a front stalling in southern Arizona.
Wind gusts will range from 25-35 mph in areas like Tucson and lower elevations in Pima county while gusts of 50 mph will be possible in higher elevations and Cochise county.
There isn't enough moisture floating around for any good chance of rain, but some snow may be possible on Mt. Graham near Safford.
Overnight lows will remain chilly for the next week.
We will drop to the upper 30's Monday morning and hover around the low 40's in Tucson for the next week.
Daytime highs will also stay below average topping out in the mid to upper 60's.
- Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 73°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 39°
