Winds will start to pick up throughout the day

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a cloudy and breezy Sunday, we will see a bit more sun today. The winds, however, won't be going anywhere.
Afternoon highs will reach 70 degrees this afternoon across most of southern Arizona.
Overnight lows will stay around 50 degrees at least for Tucson late tonight.
There are no rain chances today or early tomorrow. That will be changing after sunset tomorrow.
Light showers could start as early as 8-9 p.m. late Tuesday. No thunderstorms are expected as of now.
Our best chance of rain will be during the first half of the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be too cool for widespread thunderstorms, but one or two weaker storms could develop.
The rain will end late Wednesday around midnight before more sun returns Thursday.
This cold front will have a big impact on our temperatures. Afternoon highs will stay between the mid 60's and 70 degrees until the weekend. Overnight lows could be back down into the 30's until early next week.
- Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 72°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 73°
