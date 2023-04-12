Winds will start to pick up this afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will once again push into the low 90's this afternoon, but the bigger story will be the wind that will be increasing throughout the day.
Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico. That same breeze will eventually change direction, cooling us down and bringing strong wind gusts.
Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday could reach 30-35 mph.
There will be times on Thursday were even stronger winds are possible mostly in the high elevations in southern Arizona.
Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.
Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 92°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 83°
