...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Winds will start to pick up this afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will once again push into the low 90's this afternoon, but the bigger story will be the wind that will be increasing throughout the day.

Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico. That same breeze will eventually change direction, cooling us down and bringing strong wind gusts.

Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday could reach 30-35 mph.

There will be times on Thursday were even stronger winds are possible mostly in the high elevations in southern Arizona.

Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.

Highs will start off in the lower 80's on Saturday, but will shoot up to the low 90's Sunday.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 92°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 60°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 83°

