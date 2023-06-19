Winds will start to calm, but the heat will get worse over the next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure and more sunshine are expected to persist through the end of the month meaning we will see increasing temperatures and dry air.
The good news is that winds will be calming down over the next couple days. We may see the occasional breeze of 20-25 mph on Tuesday. That will likely be gone by Wednesday afternoon.
High temperatures will yo-yo between 102 and 104 through Saturday. Those average temperatures will lead into what should be the hottest week of the year next week with highs between 107-110.
Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.
There is no chance of rain between now and the end of the month unless we see any movement of the high pressure in Mexico.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: High clouds, warm. High: 102°
- Tomorrow Night: Clouds clearing, mild. Low: 71°
