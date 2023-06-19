 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Winds will start to calm, but the heat will get worse over the next week

  • 0
Tucson Day Hazy

weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure and more sunshine are expected to persist through the end of the month meaning we will see increasing temperatures and dry air. 

The good news is that winds will be calming down over the next couple days. We may see the occasional breeze of 20-25 mph on Tuesday. That will likely be gone by Wednesday afternoon. 

High temperatures will yo-yo between 102 and 104 through Saturday. Those average temperatures will lead into what should be the hottest week of the year next week with highs between 107-110. 

Overnight lows will not see a dramatic change. Tucson will drop to between 70-74 each night for the next week and Cochise county will be in the low 60's.

There is no chance of rain between now and the end of the month unless we see any movement of the high pressure in Mexico.

  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 72°
  • Tomorrow: High clouds, warm. High: 102°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clouds clearing, mild. Low: 71°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Recommended for you