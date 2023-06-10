Winds will continue to strengthen across southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Stronger winds will still last through the entire day Sunday. Gusts during the afternoon could be as high as 25-35 mph even in Tucson.
Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 90's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the upper 80's.
The wind and temperatures will both drop on Monday, but then we will see a strong ridge of high pressure start to build afterwards.
Dry air, lots of sunshine and a light south breeze will send our temperatures into the upper 90's and eventually the lower 100's by the end of the work week.
Next weekend will be the warmest one of the year up to this point with highs between 105 and 110 across southern Arizona.
Overnight lows will stay in the mid 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Windy and sunny. High: 93°
- Tomorrow Night: Wind calming, mild. Low: 60°
