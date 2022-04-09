Winds will continue to increase through the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Even stronger winds are expected for Sunday and Monday with a cold front slowly moving into our area.
A RED FLAG WARNING will take effect on Sunday from 12 p.m. until Monday 7 p.m. for areas above 5,500 ft. This is due to the excessively dry air and strong wind gusts along with the warm temperatures.
For the lower elevations including Tucson strong winds will still be our main weather impact until Tuesday.
Consistent wind speeds will range from 15 mph to 30 mph and wind gusts will likely peak over 40 mph each day this weekend.
Monday is when we can expect the strongest winds in our area. Wind gusts even for Tucson could reach as high as 50 mph.
If you live in Cochise county, blowing dust could become an issue during the afternoons.
Tuesday will be the big day of change. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the 70's and a quick chance of rain will be possible from the late morning to the early evening.
- Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm and breezy. High: 90°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 55°
