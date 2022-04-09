 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 PM
MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND
A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Winds will continue to increase through the weekend

Wind-blown dust obscuring mountains today

TUCSON (KVOA) - Even stronger winds are expected for Sunday and Monday with a cold front slowly moving into our area.

A RED FLAG WARNING will take effect on Sunday from 12 p.m. until Monday 7 p.m. for areas above 5,500 ft. This is due to the excessively dry air and strong wind gusts along with the warm temperatures.

For the lower elevations including Tucson strong winds will still be our main weather impact until Tuesday.

Consistent wind speeds will range from 15 mph to 30 mph and wind gusts will likely peak over 40 mph each day this weekend.

Monday is when we can expect the strongest winds in our area. Wind gusts even for Tucson could reach as high as 50 mph.

If you live in Cochise county, blowing dust could become an issue during the afternoons.

Tuesday will be the big day of change. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the 70's and a quick chance of rain will be possible from the late morning to the early evening. 

  • Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 58°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, warm and breezy. High: 90°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 55°

