Winds are expected to pick up again on Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today will be excellent with highs around 70 and plenty of sunshine. That will change tomorrow when strong winds come back to southern Arizona.
Wind gusts on Friday could reach 40 mph in the city and even higher outside of Tucson.
Thankfully this will not have an impact on our temperatures so much, but blowing dust may make being outside unpleasant.
Overnight lows will still be cold because of the dry air. Expect Tucson to fall into the upper 30's overnight with a handful of spots hitting the freezing point.
Our afternoon temperatures will rise again on Saturday before falling on Sunday.
If we see any rain over the next week keep an eye on Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected to head our way.
High temperatures during this time will fall back to around 60 degrees.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 71°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Windy, potential dust. High: 71°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!