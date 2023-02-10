Wind gusts of 40 mph are possible today in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wind gusts on Friday could reach 40 mph in the city and even higher outside of Tucson.
Consistent wind speeds will stay between 15-25 and even that is enough to cause blowing dust in some portions of southern Arizona.
The dust is most likely to be kicked up in southern Pinal and central Pima and northern Cochise counties.
Temperatures today will once again stop around 70 degrees.
A quick rain chance will head our way late Sunday and Monday which is when the next cold front is projected pass us.
High temperatures during this time will fall back to around 60 degrees.
- Today: Windy, mostly sunny. High: 70°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 33°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 76°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!