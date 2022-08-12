What's Driving You Crazy? - Zig-Zag near Speedway/Wilmot

TUCSON (KVOA) - The speedway Wilmot intersection! That is what is driving you crazy this week. It's mostly because it's laid out really strangely especially if you are headed towards the west from this intersection.
Susan asks: "Why do Speedway Broadway in 22nd Street make a zig zag at the point where they cross Wilmot?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "In the 1800s when Arizona purchased a portion of Mexico with the Gadsden Purchase, survey lines needed to be set. That jog that you see while crossing Wilmot rd. is a correction of a surveying error that was made at that time. Due to private property in the area, we couldn't continue the road in a straight line so that jog has become widely accepted."
