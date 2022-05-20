What's Driving You Crazy? - Zicla Zebras

TUCSON (KVOA) - Zicla Zebras on Main Street! That is what's driving you crazy this week. You may have noticed these over the last month or so people are wondering what exactly are they.
Tammy asks: "What are the new football looking things on main Street?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "These Zicla Zebras are the first of their kind in Tucson. Typically you see the vertical panels that are protecting the bike lane but this is definitely the first and maybe not the last that you'll see in Tucson."
