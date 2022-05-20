 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

What's Driving You Crazy? - Zicla Zebras

  • Updated
  • 0
What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Zicla Zebras on Main Street! That is what's driving you crazy this week. You may have noticed these over the last month or so people are wondering what exactly are they.

Tammy asks: "What are the new football looking things on main Street?"

Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "These Zicla Zebras are the first of their kind in Tucson. Typically you see the vertical panels that are protecting the bike lane but this is definitely the first and maybe not the last that you'll see in Tucson."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

