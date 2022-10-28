What's Driving You Crazy? - U-turn confusion

TUCSON (KVOA) - U-turn confusion! That's what is driving you crazy this week and have you ever pulled up to a U-turn in your trying to turn left but there's also a car trying to turn right? Who was right in that situation?
Edward asked: Who has the right of way on a U-turn?
Mike Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation and mobility said, "The left turn movement and the U-turn movement do not have the right of way. They have to yield to oncoming traffic as well as pedestrians and bicyclist so therefore the motorist making the right turn has the right of way."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com