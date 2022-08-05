What's Driving You Crazy? - Traffic Light Timing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic lights that are close together! That is what's driving you crazy this week. This area along Speedway near the UofA is a prime example of where this is a problem. So how does the city mitigate this issue?
Jeff asks: "How are lights that are nearby each other times to avoid traffic backups?"
Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The synchronization of the coordination of signals can change due to signalized pedestrian crossings our hot crossing. That will throw off that timing along with the emergency services preemption"
