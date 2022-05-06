What's Driving You Crazy? - Too many patches

TUCSON (KVOA) - Too many patches! That's what's driving you crazy this week! Sometimes you'll see a road that has a ton of patches and you wonder if it's just easier to repave it?
Mike Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "The problem we have in Tucson and Arizona is that the sunlight degrades the asphalt fast. So over the last few years we have been fog sealing roads to prevent cracks. That patch should last for a good 5 to 7 years and we should get 20 to 25 years out of the road."
