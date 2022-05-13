What's Driving You Crazy? - The Houghton Road project

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Houghton Road project is what's driving you crazy this week. It's mainly because we've been hearing about it since 2006.
Nina asked: "What's going on with the Houghton Road project?"
This project was approved in 2006. It is set to go in eight phases, which is why it's taking so long.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The Houghton Road corridor is the longest quarter that was part of the 2006 voter approved transportation authority plan. It is eight phases long. We are going to continue with the next section being done between Irvington and 22nd Street in late 2023."
