What's Driving You Crazy? - The Broadway road project

TUCSON (KVOA) - The endless roadwork on Broadway. That is what's driving you crazy this week and this round of construction has been going on for a while. When can we finally expect this road to be done?
Darry asked: "What is the latest update on the Broadway project?"
There is some good news about the Broadway project it started all the way back in January of 2020 and they are finishing up the first half and hope to have the second part done in a few months.
Mike Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Great news on Broadway! The cruise out there working have put down the final striping and have put temporary striping down on Broadway this week from Euclid all the way to Campbell. The goal is hopefully today, on Friday we can take the barricades down from Euclid to Campbell so we can get six lanes open for travel. That would be three lanes in each direction."
