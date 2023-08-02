What's Driving you Crazy? - Street lights and poor lighting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Street lights and poor lighting! That's what's driving you crazy this week. Mostly because when you're driving around at night time here in Tucson the streets are just so dark.
Joanne asks: "Why is the City of Tucson so dark?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson department of transportation said, "One street light can cost up to $10,000 and for a mile it can be up to $350,000. That is due to underground conduit and water and of course restoration of concrete installation. Also Tucson is surrounded by world-round observatories so we have to find that balance between minimizing light pollution and lighting the roadways around the city."
