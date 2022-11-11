What's Driving You Crazy? - Street cones

TUCSON (KVOA) - Street cones! And the fact that there are thousands of them out on every work project. That is what's driving you crazy this week. There is a reason behind the number of cones and why they're so close together on the road.
Christy asked: Why are so many cones necessary when doing road work?
Mike Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said, "The placement of traffic control devices or barricades is dictated by the manual on uniform traffic control devices and in that manual it states that barricades such as cones or what we call vertical panels at a maximum maybe placed 50 ft apart. Typically our barricading companies will place them a lot closer together for the safety of the construction workers."
