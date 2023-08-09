What's Driving you Crazy? - Stop signs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Stop signs! That's what's driving you crazy this week. How long are you supposed to stop at a stop sign before you're allowed to start moving forward.
Michael asks: how long must you stay stopped at a stop sign?
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson department of transportation said, "There is no time frame for how long you must be completely stopped at a stop sign. However motorists should check the roadway for oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists before moving forward."
