What's Driving you Crazy? - Stop signs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Stop signs! That's what's driving you crazy this week. How long are you supposed to stop at a stop sign before you're allowed to start moving forward.

Michael asks: how long must you stay stopped at a stop sign?
 
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson department of transportation said, "There is no time frame for how long you must be completely stopped at a stop sign. However motorists should check the roadway for oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists before moving forward."
 
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

