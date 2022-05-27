What's Driving You Crazy? - Speed limit on Broadway

TUCSON (KVOA) - Speed limit plans on Broadway! That's what's driving you crazy this week. Some of you might be wondering now that the road is actually finished could we see some changes with the speed limit on Broadway.
Mary asks: "Will the speed limit stay at 30 mph on Broadway when the road is finished?"
We are going to see some changes but the speed limit on Broadway is not going to be one of them. The city and the state have determined that Broadway is fine at 30 mph.
Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "When we look at roadway characteristics such as the shoulder and sidewalks. We also look at pedestrian traffic, visibility and how many businesses are there, driveways and so forth. Crash history as well and for Broadway the section between Campbell and Euclid which was recently completed is going to remain what it was prior to construction which is 30 mph."
