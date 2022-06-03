What's Driving You Crazy? - Speed bumps

TUCSON (KVOA) - Speed bumps! Also known as speed humps. That's what's driving you crazy this week! Some people are wondering about the placement of these around town.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "Studies have shown a 40% to 60% in vehicles speeding when speed humps are present. You will not find speed humps on main roads or collector streets because we need to allow emergency vehicles to drive freely on those roadways and not have to slow down in emergency situations."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com