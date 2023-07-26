 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

What's Driving you Crazy? - Short stop lights

What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Short stop lights! That's what is driving you crazy this week. Sometimes you're going towards a green light, it goes red and it stays that way forever so what determines the timing on street lights out there.

William asked: why do some lights take longer to change than others?
 
Mike Graham with the Tucson department of transportation said, "Most of our signals are set at 90 second intervals. That is typically 45 seconds in each direction. Some intersections may have high traffic demand and those will be set to 110 to 120 second intervals."
 
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

