What's Driving you Crazy? - Short stop lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - Short stop lights! That's what is driving you crazy this week. Sometimes you're going towards a green light, it goes red and it stays that way forever so what determines the timing on street lights out there.
William asked: why do some lights take longer to change than others?
Mike Graham with the Tucson department of transportation said, "Most of our signals are set at 90 second intervals. That is typically 45 seconds in each direction. Some intersections may have high traffic demand and those will be set to 110 to 120 second intervals."
