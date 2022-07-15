What's Driving You Crazy? - Road work and heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's no secret that it gets hot in Tucson during summer so when the roads need repaired, is the city still able to repave that road or do they wait until winter to get that done.
Cindy asks: "Does the city still repave the road during summer with the heat?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "Even during summer, the Tucson department of transportation and mobility still improve roadways and pave during the summer. There are certain improvements like fog seals that need cooler temperatures but we can get that done during the overnight hours."
