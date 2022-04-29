What's Driving You Crazy? - Road construction delays

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road construction delays! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you live in a neighborhood you may hear about an upcoming project but nothing seems to get done.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The south side of Los Reales road was the property of Tohono O'odham Nation. So they requested that we purchase this section of land prior to making roadway improvements. Unfortunately that cost was not part of the prop 101 fund. This roadway will be repaved down the road when we do have funds."
