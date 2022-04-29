 Skip to main content
What's Driving You Crazy? - Road construction delays

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road construction delays! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you live in a neighborhood you may hear about an upcoming project but nothing seems to get done.

This has happened twice for Los Reales from Santa Clara to South 6th/Nogales Highway.
 
Karen asks: "The Los Reales highway project has been canceled twice. Are they planning on doing work soon?"
 
This stretch of intersection was budgeted for reconstruction in prop 101 but the city has hit a snag. 

Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The south side of Los Reales road was the property of Tohono O'odham Nation. So they requested that we purchase this section of land prior to making roadway improvements. Unfortunately that cost was not part of the prop 101 fund. This roadway will be repaved down the road when we do have funds."

