What's Driving You Crazy? - Right turns and bike lanes

What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Right turns and bike lanes! That's just driving you crazy this week. Whenever you pull up to a light and you see there's a bike behind you are you supposed to go ahead and turn right or let that bike pass?

Jesus asked: how do you turn right safely next to a bike lane?
 
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson Department of transportation said, 
"If you are preparing to make a right turn first make sure to look and make sure there are no cyclists in that bike lane. If you see a bicyclist as you approach your right turn allow them to pass through before you make that turn."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

