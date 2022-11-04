What's Driving You Crazy? - Right turns and bike lanes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Right turns and bike lanes! That's just driving you crazy this week. Whenever you pull up to a light and you see there's a bike behind you are you supposed to go ahead and turn right or let that bike pass?
Jesus asked: how do you turn right safely next to a bike lane?
"If you are preparing to make a right turn first make sure to look and make sure there are no cyclists in that bike lane. If you see a bicyclist as you approach your right turn allow them to pass through before you make that turn."
