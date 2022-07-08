What's Driving You Crazy? - Red Light sensors

TUCSON (KVOA) - Red light sensors! That is what's driving you crazy this week. Have you ever pulled up at an intersection and realized that you were sitting there for 2 minutes when no other cars are around. Why is that and are sensors on every intersection?
Sharon asks: "Why do some red lights have traffic sensors and others don't?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "A majority of our intersections do have red light sensors at the lights. What those do is they detect if there is any movement and it sends a signal to the traffic lights to adjust the timing as needed. We also have loop detectors within the asphalt that that detects metal within the vehicle that can also adjust the timing."
