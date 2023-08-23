What's Driving you Crazy? - Prop 411

TUCSON (KVOA) - Prop 411! That's what is driving you crazy this week. Over the next few years there is a plan for the city to really get all these roads done underneath that project.
Eunice asked: what is the next project under prop 411?
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Under prop 411 the next neighborhood that will be repaved is the Harold Bell Wright estates. That's going to happen within the next month. Also within the selection coming up in the fall we will have several more neighborhoods throughout the city."
