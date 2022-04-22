What's Driving You Crazy? - One-sided pedestrian crossings

TUCSON (KVOA) - One-sided pedestrian crossings! That is what's driving you crazy this week. Sometimes you'll see an intersection that only has one side of the road that pedestrians can use.
Janet asks: "Why do some intersections only have one side available for pedestrian crossing?"
A lot of older roads have a few different issues that contribute to having a crossing that could be unsafe for people walking around the city.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "At a conventional intersection there may be a crossing that is prohibited due to the geometry of the roadway the lack of ADA accessibility ramps or certain driveways. Whenever we do reconstruct the roadway we make it a priority to make sure we can have many different crossings."
