...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

What's Driving You Crazy? - One-sided pedestrian crossings

What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - One-sided pedestrian crossings! That is what's driving you crazy this week. Sometimes you'll see an intersection that only has one side of the road that pedestrians can use.

Janet asks: "Why do some intersections only have one side available for pedestrian crossing?"

A lot of older roads have a few different issues that contribute to having a crossing that could be unsafe for people walking around the city.

Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "At a conventional intersection there may be a crossing that is prohibited due to the geometry of the roadway the lack of ADA accessibility ramps or certain driveways. Whenever we do reconstruct the roadway we make it a priority to make sure we can have many different crossings."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

