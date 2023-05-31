What's Driving you Crazy? - Old roads

TUCSON (KVOA) - Old roads! That is what is driving you crazy this week specifically when should they get repaid. Some roads are as old as 20 to 30 so how often are they redone completely.
Beverly asked: does the age of a road matter in order to get it repaved?
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson department of Transportation said, "When it comes to repaving a roadway it's more about the condition of the roadway versus its age. A lot of our older roadways receive treatments that will help extend the lifespan of the road and keep it in good condition such as a fog seal treatment which rejuvenates an aging roadway."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com