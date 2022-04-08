What's Driving You Crazy? - No right turn lanes

TUCSON (KVOA) - No right turn lanes! That's what's driving you crazy and there are some intersections that even have lights but there's no right turn lanes. Why is that?
Terry asks: "How does the city determine what roads need right hand turn lanes?"
Not every road has a right-turn lane but there are different factors that the city has to look at before adding one including how many people actually make a right turn on that road.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Having a right-turn lane on a roadway is determined by traffic. It is determined by volume of traffic on the roadway as well as how many people make turns at the intersections."
