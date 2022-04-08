 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday
afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

What's Driving You Crazy? - No right turn lanes

What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - No right turn lanes! That's what's driving you crazy and there are some intersections that even have lights but there's no right turn lanes. Why is that?

Terry asks: "How does the city determine what roads need right hand turn lanes?"

Not every road has a right-turn lane but there are different factors that the city has to look at before adding one including how many people actually make a right turn on that road.

Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Having a right-turn lane on a roadway is determined by traffic. It is determined by volume of traffic on the roadway as well as how many people make turns at the intersections."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.

