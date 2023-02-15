 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

What's Driving you crazy? - No green arrows

  • 0
What's Driving You Crazy?
TUCSON (KVOA) - No green arrows! That is what's driving you crazy this week and sometimes you pull up to a light expecting there to be a green arrow since there's so much traffic but it's hard to get through the intersection since there is no green arrow. How exactly are you supposed to get through that?
 
Mark asked: why do some roads have left turn greens and others don't?
 
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson department of transportation and mobility said, "So the department of transportation and mobility follow the national guidelines that help determine whether a green arrow is needed for an intersection. One of the criteria that is studied is checking to see if there are too many cars creating traffic that interfere with the signal time."
 
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

Tags

Recommended for you