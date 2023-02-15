What's Driving you crazy? - No green arrows

TUCSON (KVOA) - No green arrows! That is what's driving you crazy this week and sometimes you pull up to a light expecting there to be a green arrow since there's so much traffic but it's hard to get through the intersection since there is no green arrow. How exactly are you supposed to get through that?
Mark asked: why do some roads have left turn greens and others don't?
Amanda Valenzuela with the Tucson department of transportation and mobility said, "So the department of transportation and mobility follow the national guidelines that help determine whether a green arrow is needed for an intersection. One of the criteria that is studied is checking to see if there are too many cars creating traffic that interfere with the signal time."
