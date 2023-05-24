What's Driving you Crazy? - New speed limits

TUCSON (KVOA) - New speed limits! That was driving you crazy this week. Every time a road is completed the city, and other factors have to determine what the speed limit has to be. So how exactly does that process play out?
Deb asked: who determines speed limits after new road is made?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Following construction of a new roadway, workers from the City of Tucson department of transportation and mobility evaluate the roadway for a speed and other factors to determine a speed limit. The staff will assess the geometry of the roadway. The curves the lane width and operations and access to side streets along with businesses and residents. During design the public does have an opportunity to weigh in on the posted speed limit as well as characteristics of the new roadway."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com