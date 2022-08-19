What's Driving You Crazy? - Monsoon Road Signs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flooding signs during Monsoon! That's what's driving you crazy this week! There are people out there wondering how they get in place so quickly after the rain starts.
Debbie asks: "How does the city get signs up near washes during Monsoon?"
Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The signs are already staged at the dip crossings throughout Tucson l. There is about 150 of them. We have crews that are on call from June to September when we have a major storm event. They can be called out and go to that location and move the signs over and close the roadways"
