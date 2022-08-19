 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

What's Driving You Crazy? - Monsoon Road Signs

  • 0
What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flooding signs during Monsoon! That's what's driving you crazy this week! There are people out there wondering how they get in place so quickly after the rain starts.

Debbie asks: "How does the city get signs up near washes during Monsoon?"

Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "The signs are already staged at the dip crossings throughout Tucson l. There is about 150 of them. We have crews that are on call from June to September when we have a major storm event. They can be called out and go to that location and move the signs over and close the roadways"

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

