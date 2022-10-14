 Skip to main content
What's Driving You Crazy? - Monsoon Road Signs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon road signs! That's what is driving you crazy this week and for the last few months, you have seen these at dip crossings.

Darby asked: When does the city pick up flood signs after the monsoon?

Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "That is in case we have any kind of overflow during the summer storm season or Monsoon rains which we have had in the past few weeks. Typically we take them down the first week of October, second week of October they will go around and pick up more than 500 barricade signs we have placed at our dip crossings."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

