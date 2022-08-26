What's Driving You Crazy? - Monsoon road flooding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road flooding during Monsoon! That's what's driving you crazy this week and it seems like after a big rainfall you wake up the next morning and there's still water in the roadways. So, what roads do you need to watch out for if you're out driving after the rain.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "Harrison road at the Pantano wash and Camino de la Tierra at the Rillito, those are our main ones that typically close during a rain but we also need to be aware that we have more than 150 dip crossings around Tucson so we also have those small areas that could flood on smaller streets or through neighborhoods."
