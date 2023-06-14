What's Driving you Crazy? - Monsoon preps

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon preps! That's what's driving you crazy this week. We are getting pretty close two months soon so what is the city doing to prep for the season and how are things going to play out over the next few months if one of these washes flood.
Harry asked: how is the city prepping for monsoon this year?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Our streets maintenance team ahead of the storms clear out washes of debris and build up to try to get rid of the blockages ahead of the heavy storms. They also place over 500 barricades in over 100 dip crossings throughout the city of Tucson. Our streets maintenance staff works very hard during monsoon to keep the traveling public safe ahead of the storms."
