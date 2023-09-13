What's Driving you Crazy? - Missing road reflectors

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road reflectors! That's what's driving you crazy this week. There are some roads in Tucson that have them and others do not so what is the reason for this.
Deborah asks: why do some roadways not have reflectors on the white lines?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Our standard is to always add reflectors to all new repaving projects throughout the city. You may see some missing reflectors on roadways those will be replaced with the new projects."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com