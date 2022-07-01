What's Driving You Crazy? - Michigan left turns

TUCSON (KVOA) - Michigan left turns, that's driving you crazy this week. Like this one on Grant and Oracle. An indirect left turn is when you pass the intersection and are required to make a U-turn to reach your road.
Jude asked: "Why do intersections on Grant have Michigan left turns?"
Michael Graham with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "It eliminates that left turn conflict that typically result in accidents. Those collisions are usually high-speed and nature and can become major collisions so you eliminate that from the intersection and implement the indirect turns. Secondly it's for efficiency. The light can stay green longer for more through travel in that intersection because you eliminate the time allotted for left turn arrows."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com