What's Driving you Crazy? - Houghton road

TUCSON (KVOA) - Houghton road! That is what's driving you crazy this week. It has a lot to do with the project that the city just wrapped up but don't worry they're not quite done just yet.
Charlie asked: are there plans to expand Houghton between Irvington and 22nd?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "Out in between 22nd and Irvington is part of an improvement project that is scheduled under the regional transportation authority. This project is designed and utility relocations are currently taking place with the main construction anticipated to begin next year. This project will include a widened roadway, street lights, drainage improvements, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities."
