What's Driving you Crazy? - Flashing yellow arrows

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flashing yellow arrows! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you've ever pulled up to the same street light at different times during the day you may notice a solid red arrow or a flashing yellow one.
Karen asks: why do some lights have blinking yellows during a certain time of day?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson department of transportation said, "A flashing yellow arrow is a safe and effective way to turn left at an intersection. However when pedestrians hit that walk button it will present a red arrow to motorists which will allow that pedestrian to cross knowing that no cars will come."
