What's Driving You Crazy? - Flash Flood Safety!

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flash Flood Safety! That's what's driving you crazy this week. We got a great question about why sandbags are useful during flash floods.
Ellison asks: "how do you sandbags help with flash flooding?"
A large number of sandbags can help keep water off of your land and prevent home flooding.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "You can use sandbags to help divert water in the event of a wash overflowing. It can divert water into a different direction. What is great is that the department of transportation has a free sandbag program that distributes free sandbags during monsoon."
