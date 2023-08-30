What's Driving you Crazy? - Faded lines on the roadways

TUCSON (KVOA) - Faded lines on the roadways! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you've ever driven around town I'm sure you have seen roads like this with the lines faded so how often does the city come around to repaint them.
Greg asks: "how often does the city repaint road lines?"
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "The city plans to repaint streets at least once a year with speed humps being every two years. We also prioritize repainting crosswalks with our program that we do annually because those are safety priorities."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com