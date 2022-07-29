 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

What's Driving You Crazy? - Downtown Construction

  • 0
What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Downtown construction! That's driving you crazy this week. There is a major construction project that is happening this weekend that will last until until early Monday, August 1st.

Bob asks: "What is going on at the corner of aviation and Broadway?"

A week or so ago, large metal objects were placed along the side of the road and are waiting to be put in place.

Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "Part of the downtown links improvement project, the intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy is scheduled to close to all through travel beginning tonight at 6pm until Monday at 5am. They are going to remove the massive traffic signal structure and replace it as part of the project."

What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

Tags