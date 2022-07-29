What's Driving You Crazy? - Downtown Construction

TUCSON (KVOA) - Downtown construction! That's driving you crazy this week. There is a major construction project that is happening this weekend that will last until until early Monday, August 1st.
Bob asks: "What is going on at the corner of aviation and Broadway?"
A week or so ago, large metal objects were placed along the side of the road and are waiting to be put in place.
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of transportation said, "Part of the downtown links improvement project, the intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy is scheduled to close to all through travel beginning tonight at 6pm until Monday at 5am. They are going to remove the massive traffic signal structure and replace it as part of the project."
