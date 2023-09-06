What's Driving you Crazy? - Cracked roadways

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cracked roadways! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you look around town you're going to see a lot of cracks in the road so how does the city repave these.
Krystal asks: how is the city maintaining roads within the city?
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "We have a crack and fog seal component to our mixture. They keep the roads good and hydrate the roadways by filling in the cracks on the roadway due to asphalt deterioration. Think about it as recoating your roof. It needs that hydration for maintenance."
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com