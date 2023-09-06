 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

What's Driving you Crazy? - Cracked roadways

What's Driving You Crazy?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cracked roadways! That's what's driving you crazy this week. If you look around town you're going to see a lot of cracks in the road so how does the city repave these.

Krystal asks: how is the city maintaining roads within the city?
 
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation said, "We have a crack and fog seal component to our mixture. They keep the roads good and hydrate the roadways by filling in the cracks on the roadway due to asphalt deterioration. Think about it as recoating your roof. It needs that hydration for maintenance."
 
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com